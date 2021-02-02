Strong winds from the north expected to usher in South Florida’s chilliest weather of 2021

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – February is coming in cold. South Florida is feeling the chill as brisk, west-northwest winds funnel cool, dry air over the region.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to the upper 40s Tuesday morning across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The Florida Keys can expect 50s.

Winds still will be brisk early Tuesday. In fact, the National Weather Service has eastern areas of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under a Wind Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters caution that winds could gust up to 35 mph.

Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis says, “The combination of strong winds and a few clouds make forecasting low temperatures tricky, particularly for South Florida.”

Tuesday morning’s low temperatures may not be the coolest so far this winter season.

However, the middle part of the week could deliver just that. Gentler, northwest winds and clear skies set the region up for two more nights of 40s or perhaps colder for some inland neighborhoods. 30s may not be out of the question for some western suburbs.

Ad

The mercury is forecast to dip to 45 degrees Wednesday morning in Miami and 43 degrees Thursday morning.

In Broward County, the Salvation Army is serving as a pick-up location and shelter for the homeless during the cold snap.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday the Salvation Army of Broward County, located at 1445 W. Broward Blvd., will open its doors for a community meal and then will officially serve as a shelter beginning at 5:30 p.m.

So far this winter, the coldest temperature Miami has recorded is 47 degrees on Dec. 26, 2019. For perspective, the normal low temperature for Miami in early February is 61 degrees.

Just as low temperatures will be below average for much of the week, so will high temperatures.

Though there will be plenty of sunshine, highs are forecast to reach only the mid and upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday—that’s about 10 degrees below normal.

By Friday, the chill erodes, and seasonable temperatures return to South Florida.