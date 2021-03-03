82ºF

Near-record heat to begin March will give way to cooler temps

Luke Dorris
, Meteorologist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A steamy start to March isn’t going to last much longer, with a cold front knocking South Florida temperatures back down to the 70s for much the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Wednesday’s forecast high in Miami is 87 degrees, three degrees shy of the record for this date.

But you’ll start to feel the cooldown Wednesday evening.

