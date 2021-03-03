Near-record heat to begin March will give way to cooler temps

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A steamy start to March isn’t going to last much longer, with a cold front knocking South Florida temperatures back down to the 70s for much the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Wednesday’s forecast high in Miami is 87 degrees, three degrees shy of the record for this date.

But you’ll start to feel the cooldown Wednesday evening.

Watch Luke’s full forecast in the video at the top of this page and click here for the latest radar and forecast information.

Not too far from record heat today... but it won't last. A cold front comes and knocks us back down to the 70s for much the rest of the 7-day forecast #flwx pic.twitter.com/yDctomnDsZ — Luke Dorris (@lukedorrisWPLG) March 3, 2021