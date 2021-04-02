Easter weekend in South Florida will be cooler, but breezy

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Easter egg hunts get the green light this weekend, however, brisk breezes may make it difficult to enjoy some outdoor activities.

South Florida is drying out and getting a reprieve from excessive warmth, just in time for Easter weekend.

North to northeast winds are dominating behind a cold front, bringing a refreshing airmass over Miami-Dade and Broward counties and the Florida Keys. Temperatures will run a few degrees below average through the holiday weekend.

This follows a string of warmer than average days, which was accentuated Thursday when Miami hit 89 degrees — that’s more typical of early June, not the first day of April.

The forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday features low temperatures in the 60s and highs in the mid and upper 70s. Early April in Miami normally brings mid 60s in the morning and low 80s in the afternoon.

The rain chance will remain low through the weekend. While a “shower on the breeze” is not out of the question, it will not compare to the rains that accompanied the cold front that swept South Florida on Thursday.

Considering much of South Florida is designated as “abnormally dry” on the U.S. Drought Monitor, some areas got much-needed rainfall. Doppler radar estimates show 2 to 3 inches fell between Aventura and Surfside, prompting a flood advisory for a few hours Thursday night. Officially, Miami measured only .06 inches of rain.

As Easter approaches, a strong high-pressure system will bring stiff, northeast winds — sustained 15-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

Conditions will not be ideal for boaters or anyone wanting to swim in the ocean. The rip current risk will remain high. Boaters will have to deal with rough waters. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued.