Hurricane season predictions begin with forecast for above-average year

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Here we go again. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and Colorado State University has released the first of its hurricane season predictions for the year.

The prominent program at CSU is calling for a slightly above-average year with 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 Category 3+ storms.

This comes on the heels of the historic 2020 season, the most active Atlantic hurricane season in history with 30 named storms.

above average

There are many factors that the meteorologists and climatologists at CSU look at in order to compile their predictions. One major factor is the onset of El Niño or La Niña.

El Niño usually correlates with a less active Atlantic season. La Niña is typically paired with a more active season.

The latest forecast models are noting a near-neutral ENSO index or a very weak La Niña.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) should release their forecast numbers for the upcoming hurricane season in a few weeks.

