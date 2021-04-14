Weekend scorcher could bring near-record temps to South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Mother Nature is skipping spring and moving right into summer this weekend, as high temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s starting Friday.

A southeasterly shift in our winds will increase the heat and humidity in our atmosphere, helping to quickly raise our temperatures.

Thursday will be our transition day as our winds begin moving in from the southeast. High temperatures will be a little warmer than Wednesday and you will notice a bit more stickiness in the air.

The real heat will be felt starting on Friday as high temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees, flirting with Miami’s record high for the date of 93 degrees.

In fact, record high temperatures will be in view Friday through Sunday as hot and mostly dry conditions persist.

The only relief in sight from this heat will be a chance for scattered showers beginning late Sunday and into early next week.

