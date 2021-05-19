Area of low pressure could become Subtropical Storm Ana

MIAMI – There are currently no tropical systems across the Atlantic basin, though we will have to monitor an area of low pressure to the northeast of Bermuda late this week and into the weekend.

This low will likely begin life as non-tropical, though as it stalls for several days a few hundred miles to the northeast of Bermuda, it could slowly take on subtropical characteristics.

If this does happen, it could be called Subtropical Storm Ana. However, water temperatures are still rather low across this area and the chance for this to become a subtropical low remain small.

There can be breezy conditions and showers in Bermuda through the weekend regardless of any subtropical development.

Elsewhere across the basin there is no tropical development expected for at least the next several days.