Now that Ana is a storm, what are the rest of the hurricane names for 2021? storm

MIAMI – As of 5 a.m., the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has developed. Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.

A tropical storm gets a name when its sustained winds reach 39 mph; it becomes a hurricane when its winds reach 74 mph. Here is the list of names for the 2021 season:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

Ana is spinning near Bermuda, where they are under a tropical storm watch.

Local 10 Weather Authority Meteorologist Brandon Orr said Ana’s impacts will be minimal, but the East Coast could see some larger waves on the shore from the storm.

According to Orr, it is called a subtropical storm because “the ‘sub’ means that it’s not fully tropical, but it has taken on enough tropical characteristics to get a name.”

Subtropical storm Ana has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center expects a continued slow and erratic motion through Saturday, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in the storm’s strength is forecast Saturday and a gradual weakening is expected Saturday and Sunday.

Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.