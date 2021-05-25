Staying Storm Safe: Watch Local 10′s hurricane prep special Sunday at 7 p.m.

Hurricane season is right around the corner, and Local 10 wants to make sure you have everything you need to be prepared.

Tune in Sunday at 7 p.m. for our hour-long special “Staying Storm Safe” where Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis, Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross, and the rest of our weather team will go over the news and information you need to know.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, and forecasters are calling for a busier than normal season.

You can also click here to view and download our 2021 Hurricane Survival Guide.