Hurricane Elsa moves toward Hispaniola, Cuba

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Elsa was moving toward the west-northwest near 30 mph through the eastern Caribbean Friday evening, and the National Hurricane Center’s long-range forecast path still included Florida.

Elsa was impacting the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados, Friday evening. There was a risk of flash flooding and mudslides. The rainfall will decrease by early Saturday morning.

In Puerto Rico, rainfall on Friday night and into Saturday may lead to isolated flash flooding and minor river flooding.

The hurricane will be moving across the central Caribbean Sea near the southern coast of Hispaniola Saturday night. Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic were under a hurricane warning.

Cuba will feel the impact on Sunday and Monday. Cuba’s provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba were under a hurricane watch.

Late Monday and Tuesday, there was a high possibility of thunderstorms in Miami-Dade and Broward counties even if the hurricane moved westward.

Ad

Regular updates

Check back to Local 10 News Weather Authority for updates as the forecast becomes more specific over the next few days.