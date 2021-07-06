Bryan Norcross Podcast - Robbie Berg, hurricane forecaster and communications specialist

Bryan and Luke talk with Robbie Berg, Hurricane Specialist at the National Hurricane Center who also specializes in communications. Learn how hurricane forecasts are made around the clock when multiple storms are active at the same time and other forecasting challenges. Robbie is also working on the next generation of National Hurricane Center products. How do people use the cone? How might the cone change in the years ahead? Join Bryan and Luke for a far-ranging conversation about hurricane forecasting and forecast communications.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: