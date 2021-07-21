Bryan Norcross Podcast - Dr. Kerry Emanuel, meteorology professor and climate scientist at MIT

Bryan and Luke talk with Dr. Kerry Emanuel, a meteorology professor and climate scientist at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, about how climate science has evolved, and his work to understand how hurricanes will behave in a warmer world.

Is global warming already affecting hurricanes? Also, learn about his groundbreaking work to determine how strong a given hurricane could get — called the Maximum Potential Intensity. What are the challenges of conveying risk, and why is that so important in hurricane forecasting?

It’s a wide-ranging discussion about hurricanes, climate change, policy, and much more.

You can also watch a video version of this week's podcast below: