Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Bryan Norcross Podcast - Dr. Kerry Emanuel, meteorology professor and climate scientist at MIT

Bryan Norcross, Hurricane Specialist

Tags: Bryan Norcross Podcast, Weather, Hurricane
Photo does not have a caption

Bryan and Luke talk with Dr. Kerry Emanuel, a meteorology professor and climate scientist at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, about how climate science has evolved, and his work to understand how hurricanes will behave in a warmer world.

Is global warming already affecting hurricanes? Also, learn about his groundbreaking work to determine how strong a given hurricane could get — called the Maximum Potential Intensity. What are the challenges of conveying risk, and why is that so important in hurricane forecasting?

It’s a wide-ranging discussion about hurricanes, climate change, policy, and much more.

SUBSCRIBE to The Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below:

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bryan Norcross is currently a hurricane specialist at Local 10 News, the station where he began his stretch on television in Miami in 1983.

email

twitter