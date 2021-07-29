Partly Cloudy icon
Bryan Norcross Podcast - Dr. Lixion Avila, retired Sr. Hurricane Forecaster at the National Hurricane Center

Bryan Norcross, Hurricane Specialist

Bryan and Luke talk with Dr. Lixion Avila, who recently retired as Sr. Hurricane Forecaster at the National Hurricane Center about growing up and learning meteorology in Cuba, coming to the University Miami, and spending his professional life at the National Hurricane Center.

Lixion wrote more advisories and forecast discussions than anyone in NHC history. Hear stories about how it was done back in the day, the legendary meteorologists he worked with, and how a kid from Cuba became a key U.S. hurricane forecaster and communicator to the rest of the world’s weather services on hurricanes.

Bryan Norcross is currently a hurricane specialist at Local 10 News, the station where he began his stretch on television in Miami in 1983.

