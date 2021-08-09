Florida in cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has Florida in cone of concern

MIAMI – The National Hurricane Center has named the disturbance tracking toward Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 so it can begin sending advisories to islands in the Caribbean that may be affected.

Forecasters expect the system to organize into Tropical Storm Fred as soon as Monday night, and South Florida is in the initial cone of concern.

In the NHC’s first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 at 5 p.m., the disturbance was located about 165 miles east-southeast of Dominica with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

“On the forecast track, the system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands tonight, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday,” the Hurricane Center wrote in its 5 p.m. advisory.

The track has the system approaching Florida this weekend.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Martinique and Guadeloupe

Dominica

Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques

U.S. Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and the entire northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

The system is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches in some areas. The rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small-stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

It has been more than a month since this year’s fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

For the latest South Florida radar and forecast information, click here.