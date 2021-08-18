Partly Cloudy icon
Bryan Norcross Podcast - Luke interviews Bryan; Part 1 covers through Hurricane Andrew

Bryan Norcross, Hurricane Specialist

Luke Dorris, Meteorologist

In this special edition of the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Luke Dorrisinterviews Bryan about his life, communications philosophy, key weather moments, and much more. From his first hurricane broadcast during Hurricane Camille, to his first time anchoring when nobody could get to the TV station in a major snowstorm, to running a news department, to of course, Hurricane Andrew. This is Part 1 of an extensive conversation.

Bryan Norcross is currently a hurricane specialist at Local 10 News, the station where he began his stretch on television in Miami in 1983.

Luke Dorris joined the Local 10 Weather Authority just in time for Hurricane Irma in 2017.

