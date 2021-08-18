Bryan Norcross Podcast - Luke interviews Bryan; Part 1 covers through Hurricane Andrew

In this special edition of the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Luke Dorrisinterviews Bryan about his life, communications philosophy, key weather moments, and much more. From his first hurricane broadcast during Hurricane Camille, to his first time anchoring when nobody could get to the TV station in a major snowstorm, to running a news department, to of course, Hurricane Andrew. This is Part 1 of an extensive conversation.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: