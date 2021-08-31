New tropical depression likely to become Larry; see where it’s tracking

New tropical depression forms, see where it's tracking

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday afternoon, and the National Hurricane Center forecasts that it could strengthen to a tropical storm by Wednesday and a hurricane by Friday.

If that is the case, it will be named Larry.

The system is just coming off Africa, 335 miles southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, so it’s too early to tell with great certainty where it is headed.

But Local 10 News Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross charted the computer models and says the system doesn’t appear to be a threat to Florida currently, though it bears monitoring.

It had 35 mph maximum sustained winds at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

