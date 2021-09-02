Hurricane Larry forecast to intensify into major storm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Larry strengthened into a hurricane Thursday morning in the eastern tropical Atlantic, and its wind speeds are projected to grow through this weekend and into next week.

It is projected to become a major hurricane by Friday night and possibly reach Category 4 status early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, Category 1 Hurricane Larry packed maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was 545 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It is heading west at 20 mph.

As of now, there are no watches or warnings or direct threats to land.

Models don’t show it affecting Florida as long as it eventually tracks north as projected. But experts say it bears watching over the coming days.

“Conveniently, a dip in the jet stream will set up over the East Coast early next week that should deflect Hurricane Larry to the north well offshore of the U.S. coastline,” Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said. “It might come uncomfortably close to Bermuda and Atlantic Canada, but those appear to be the only land areas threatened. Still, we’ll want to be sure it completes its turn to the north and is heading out to sea about a week from now.”

