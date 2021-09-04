Hurricane Larry hits Cat 3 and will be a major storm for days

MIAMI – Hurricane Larry strengthened to a Category 3 storm overnight — and it is forecast to remain a major hurricane for several days in the Atlantic.

Luckily, it is tracking north, away from the United States, though it could be a threat to Bermuda next week.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, Larry packed maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It was 1,140 miles east of the Leeward Islands, heading west-northwest at 16 mph.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Larry will further intensify into a Category 4 storm later this weekend.

As of now, there are no watches, warnings or direct threats to land, but dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to develop along many western Atlantic shores next week.

“Swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday, and will continue to spread westward to portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Bermuda Monday and Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Significant swells will likely reach the eastern United States coastline after Labor Day. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Larry is the fifth hurricane and 12th named storm of the Atlantic season, which runs through the end of November.

