Hurricane Larry: Tropical Storm Watch issued for Bermuda

MIAMI – Hurricane Larry has weakened some Tuesday morning, but it remains a Category 3 storm and has now put Bermuda under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The system continues tracking northwest, away from the United States and far from Florida.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Larry packed maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It was 780 miles southeast of Bermuda, heading northwest at 9 mph.

“The center of Larry is forecast to pass east of Bermuda on Thursday, but given Larry’s large size, tropical storm conditions are possible there Thursday, along with a risk of heavy rainfall and coastal flooding,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible in Bermuda within 48 hours.

Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said the latest computer forecast models indicate that Larry might “directly impact Atlantic Canada late in the week.”

The Hurricane Center projects some gradual weakening of the storm in the next several days. “A turn toward the north-northwest and north with an increase in forward speed is forecast on Thursday,” the latest advisory said.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to develop along many western Atlantic shores.

“Swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles, portions of the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas through midweek, and impact Bermuda through the end of the week,” the Hurricane Cener said. “Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Larry is the fifth hurricane and 12th named storm of the Atlantic season, which runs through the end of November.

