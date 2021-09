Bryan and Luke talk with Andrew Freeman, the climate and energy reporter at Axios. It’s a wide-ranging conversation about climate and climate policy in the United States and elsewhere in the world, working on Mount Washington in 100 mph winds, modern formats for communicating efficiently, and his fascinating career which included time out to be a stand-up comic.

