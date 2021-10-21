Bryan Norcross Podcast - Jim Carrier, author of The Ship and the Sea

Join Bryan Norcross and Luke Dorris for an in-depth conversation about the epic story of the cruising ship Fantome that was lost in Category 5 Hurricane Mitch in 1998. Prolific author Jim Carrier talks about the twists and turns in the saga that led to a huge passenger ship being trapped in the western Caribbean by a giant hurricane that refused to go where it was forecast. The story of the ship, the owner, the captain, the crew, and the Miami Beach company that owned it is quite a tale.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: