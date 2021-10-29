Bryan Norcross Podcast - National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini

Join Bryan and Luke Dorris for an in-depth conversation with the retiring Director of the National Weather Service Louis Uccellini. Hear about Louis’s extraordinary career as a key player in everything to do with the science and practice of forecasting the weather in the United States and around the world. Louis recounts how today’s computer models were developed, the competition between U.S. modelers and the Europeans, his interaction with the National Hurricane Center before and after Hurricane Andrew, the seminal moment when computer models worked for the “Storm of the Century” in 1993, his path to success, the program to make the U.S. a Weather-Ready Nation, and much more.

SUBSCRIBE to The Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Ad

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: