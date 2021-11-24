South Florida set for a cool, comfortable Thanksgiving

Miami and Fort Lauderdale woke up to temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday, and a beautiful Thanksgiving Day is in meteorologist Julie Durda's forecast.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s a sweater-weather type of morning, as Miami and Fort Lauderdale woke up to temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday.

And Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda has a comfortable Thanksgiving in her Thursday forecast. She’s calling for a low of 66 and a high of 78.

There may be a sprinkle in the morning Thursday, but expect sun and clouds during the day and a mostly dry evening.

“The air is cool, it’s crisp. ‘Tis the season for Thanksgiving to be tomorrow,” Durda said.

