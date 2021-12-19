Christmas cool down coming for South Florida

Cold front brings rain to South Florida

Pembroke Park, FL – Your Weather Authority is tracking a cold front that is expected to make its presence known across South Florida during the day on Tuesday. It will bring a good amount of downpours with it for much of the day.

This cold front will finally break our above-average temperature streak we’ve kept going almost every day so far in December. A northerly wind behind this front will bring a welcome change as cooler temperatures spill into South Florida, just in time for the Christmas holiday!

day part forecast for Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will start off quite chilly for South Florida standards as we wake up to the mid and upper 50s area wide! We will enjoy plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, heating us up into the mid 70s.

daypart for Christmas Day

Christmas Day won’t be quite as chilly but still just as beautiful as Christmas Eve. Morning temperatures as gifts are being opened will hover around the 60 degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds will greet us in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s!