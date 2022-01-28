South Florida fog leads to low visibility for morning commuters

The heavy fog caused low visibility on the roadways for those making their Friday morning commute, so drivers were advised to use caution.

MIAMI – A dense fog advisory for South Florida expired at 9 a.m. Friday.

The heavy fog caused low visibility on the roadways for those making their Friday morning commute, so drivers were advised to use caution.

According to the National Weather Service, a dense fog advisory is issued when visibility is one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

Temperatures, meanwhile, were in the low 60s in the morning, but are expected to jump as high as 80 degrees later in the day before a cold front sweeps in Saturday.

The extra cold conditions could kill crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service advises the public to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining, or allowing them to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Here is a look at the fog Friday morning in downtown Miami:

Ad

(WPLG)

(WPLG)