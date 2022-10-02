Major river flooding continues in Ian’s wake, no tropical threats this week

Sediment deposit and stormwater runoff plumes due to major river discharges in the wake of Hurricane Ian along southwest Florida. Satellite photo taken by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite Friday, September 30, 2022.

Once Hurricane Ian’s leftovers are spread out over the mid-Atlantic this morning, making for a dreary and windy day from the Shenandoah Valley to the Jersey and Delaware coasts, where coastal flood advisories are in place into Monday for low-lying roads and coastal communities. Meanwhile, major river flooding in Ian’s wake continues through this week for many areas most recently impacted by the destructive hurricane.

Though rivers have mostly hit their crests across central Florida near and south of the I-4 corridor, waters will be slow to recede, and the historic river flooding will persist in many areas through the week.

Hurricane Ian flooding (NOAA)

Mercifully, Florida will stay in a post-Ian dry spell for the days ahead, with a reinforcing shot of dry air expected later this week into areas hardest hit by Ian. The mostly sunny and dry conditions will not only help rivers continue to fall but assist responders in their ongoing search and cleanup efforts.

Across the tropics this week, we’ll be watching a few areas for possible development, but none for now appears to be a concern for U.S. areas most recently impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

Tropics formation potential (WPLG)

The easternmost disturbance south of the Cabo Verde Islands off Africa is poised to become a tropical depression next week but should be short-lived as it moves northward over open waters. A disturbance moving into the eastern Caribbean by mid-week may develop as we approach next weekend but looks to stay well south of us here in South Florida.