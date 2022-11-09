Conditions in West Palm Beach starting to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Nicole closes in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County Wednesday, flooding is already starting to become an issue.

Weather conditions in West Palm Beach are starting to deteriorate throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa was on Flagler Drive where cameras spotted waves crashing into the seawall which put some walkways underwater.

As the water level rises, streets along Flagler Dr. are starting to become flooded.

According to Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry, If Nicole strikes Florida as a hurricane, it would be the second Florida hurricane landfall this year after Ian on September 28th, making 2022 the first season with two Florida hurricane landfalls since 2005.

City officials are urging residents and visitors to stay home and avoid driving.