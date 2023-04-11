Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday night for metro Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI – A Flood Watch was issued Tuesday morning for Miami-Dade and Broward counties and it’s expected to be in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Both counties have seen between 2 to 5 inches of rain over the last couple of days, with some isolated areas seeing up to 7 inches of rainfall.

The heavy downpours have led to saturated grounds across South Florida, which will likely lead to more flooding throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we move into the afternoon, the focus for widespread showers will be down into south Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.

Most of Miami-Dade and Broward will see spotty showers flowing off our strong Northeast wind, gusting in the 30s at times.

The breeze starts to subside for Wednesday but the shower chance increases as a stalled front over the Straits moves north, bringing a plethora of moisture with it.

