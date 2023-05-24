Flood Watch issued for Miami-Dade, Broward counties

MIAMI – A Flood Watch has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

According to forecasters, numerous slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon and through the early evening.

Between 1-3 inches of rain is expected in some locations with isolated amounts of 5 inches or more possible.

“Some locations are already saturated from previous rainfall earlier this week, so additional heavy rain will further add to flooding concerns,” the NWS reports.