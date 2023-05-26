Flood Watch issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties

MIAMI – A Flood Watch was issued Friday for all of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties through 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The NWS reports that numerous slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon through early in the evening.

Between one to three inches of rain is expected in locations where heavy rain occurs, with

isolated amounts of five inches or more possible.

Some locations are already saturated from previous rainfall earlier this week, so additional heavy rain will further add to flooding concerns.

Click here for the latest updates from Local 10′s Weather Authority.