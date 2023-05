Join Local 10 News Weather Authority Team to get you ready for the Florida Hurricane Season 2023.

They are a force of nature, destructive storms a looming threat to Florida each year. And 2022 showed us that we can’t take these storms lightly.

Now as we head into the 2023 hurricane season, Local 10 News Weather Authority team is getting you and your family ready because it only takes one storm.

In our primetime special, we look into the measures you need to take to prepare and the advancements being made to make sure you are “Staying Storm Safe.”