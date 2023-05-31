Flood Watch issued through Friday night for Miami-Dade, Broward counties

A Flood Watch was issued Wednesday for a portion of Southeast Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

According to the National Weather Service, two to four inches of rainfall is possible over the next few days with localized amounts of 6 inches or more in some areas.

Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the NWS reported.

Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The Flood Watch is in effect until Friday night.

For the latest weather updates, click here.