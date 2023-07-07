Miami-Dade, Broward under Heat Advisory through 7 p.m.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under a Heat Advisory Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Heat index values in Miami-Dade are expected to range from 105 to 109 degrees, while the values in Broward will likely range from 108 to 112 degrees.

Palm Beach County is also under a Heat Advisory Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun, if possible.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the NWS states on its website. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you believe someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911.

Click here for the latest information from the NWS.

Stay informed on the latest forecast with Local 10′s Weather Authority.