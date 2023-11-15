Tornado warning issued for part of Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A tornado warning was issued Wednesday morning for part of the Florida Keys.

The warning is in effect until 7 a.m.

The tornado warning was issued for the Lower and Middle Keys.

According to the National Weather Service, at 6:27 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Big Pine Key, near Niles Channel Bridge, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Forecasters said tree damage is likely and flying debris could be dangerous to those not seeking shelter, as well as to mobile homes and vehicles.