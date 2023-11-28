Cold front sweeps through South Florida, temperatures to drop even lower Tuesday night

MIAMI – A cold front swept through South Florida overnight, lowering temperatures Tuesday morning to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda said the coolest temperature was felt for the day right before sunrise around 6:40 a.m.

Around 6 a.m., the temperature was 61 degrees Fahrenheit in Fort Lauderdale, 59 in Pembroke Pines, 64 in Miami and 70 in Key West.

According to Durda, temperatures dropped between 5 and 14 degrees from Monday.

Highs Tuesday are only reaching the mid-70s, so temperatures across South Florida are staying well below average throughout the day.

Durda said temperatures will drop even lower Tuesday night.

Florida’s coolest period is from Dec. 21 to March 19. The coldest month is January.