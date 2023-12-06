Cooler weather has arrived in South Florida; will tomorrow be coldest day yet?

Make sure to grab a sweater or jacket Wednesday morning as cooler weather has arrived in South Florida!

Lows dropped to the 50s and 60s Wednesday morning.

Expect a brisk northwest breeze throughout the day which will keep the cooler air in place as another reinforcing front brings even colder air to our area Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, lows will be in the 50s almost everywhere except for the Florida Keys.

If we see a low of 57 degrees in Miami, it will be the coldest air of the season and the coldest morning we have felt since February.

According to the National Weather Service, portions of far western Miami-Dade County (roughly from around Krome Avenue westward) could see wind chill/apparent temperature values below 50 degrees.

Areas between the Palmetto Expressway and the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike have around a 30-40% chance of seeing wind chill/apparent temperature values below 50 degrees.

Grab those layers!

