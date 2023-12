The cooler weather has continued for another morning.

Lows Thursday morning have dropped to the 50s.

Expect a North breeze throughout the day, which will keep the cooler air in place with highs only reaching the mid-70s. This is below average.

The short-lived chilly air moves out by Thursday night.

Lows Friday are back into the 60s. So grab those layers and have a great day!

