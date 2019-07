MIAMI - On this episode of The Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke discuss the now-you-see-it, now-you-don't history of Tropical Depression No. 2. Plus, Dr. Jack Beven of the National Hurricane Center joins the podcast to discuss the upgrading of Hurricane Michael to a Category 5.

