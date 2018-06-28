Bryan Norcross Podcast - The power of current and future hurricanes with Chris Landsea

In this week's Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke discuss what's going on in the tropics and the power of hurricanes with Chris Landsea, the chief of the Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch at the National Hurricane Center.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

