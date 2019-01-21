Coldest temperatures move into Miami in more than a year

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Monday was the coldest day in Miami in more than a year.

The morning low in Miami was 46 degrees.

It's the first time temperatures in Miami dipped into the 40s since January 2018.

The previous morning low in Miami was 44 degrees on Jan. 18, 2018.

High temperatures are not expected to surpass the 60s.

"It was a very cold start, and the chill is still in the air," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said.

