PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A dense fog advisory is in effect for the western portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued the advisory for the inland portions of the counties, as well as mainland Monroe County.

Visibility is 1/4 mile or less and could create dangerous driving conditions.

