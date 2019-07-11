Disturbance in Gulf remains disorganized as it drifts to the west

MIAMI - The disturbance we have been tracking in the northern Gulf is still disorganized as it drifts to the west well offshore of the Mississippi coast. The forecast is for it to strengthen into Tropical Storm Barry, however, and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Louisiana late Friday or Saturday. Otherwise there is nothing of immediate concern in the tropics.

The tropical disturbance is still a spread-out mess of heavy thunderstorms, meaning forecasts are still subject to higher than normal errors. It is still not clear where the center will consolidate. Until that happens, the computer forecast models don't have good information to work with.

The expectation continues to be, however, that it will organize into Tropical Storm Barry later Thursday, possibly by nightfall.

CLICK HERE to have the Bryan Norcross Talks Tropics newsletter delivered to your inbox.

The National Hurricane Center forecast shows the system continuing west for a bit and then turning toward land. While it does that, it is expected to drag a tremendous amount of moisture into southern Louisiana. A major flood threat will continue into next week. Flooding from heavy rain and overtopping of some levees are real possibilities.

Since the storm is currently drifting west parallel to the coastline, the slightest change in angle can make a dramatic difference in where the center of Barry comes ashore, which in turn, changes where the strongest winds hit, and the worst storm surge is pushed over the coast. For this reason, all of coastal Louisiana and inland including the New Orleans area are on alert.

In any case, extreme rainfall over-saturated ground and rivers already running very high will likely be the greatest threat.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a strong tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic – not far from Africa. It is plowing into dry air at this point, however, so it is not able to develop. No tropical development is expected for at least the next five days.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.