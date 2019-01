A pedestrian bundles up against the cold as she walks in Miami. File photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI - South Florida residents, get your jackets and your sweaters out. It's going to be cold on Thursday morning.

The dry cold front is set to lower the temperatures to the low 50s in most South Florida neighborhoods.

The cold front will cause lows in the 30s in parts of northern and western Florida and low 40s in Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Don't worry, it will be warm by Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.