Flood advisory issued for northern Miami-Dade, southern Broward

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A flood advisory is in effect for northern Miami-Dade County and southern Broward County until 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami said heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the area.

Impacted cities include Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach and North Miami.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected over the area.

