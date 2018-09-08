Florence poised to hit mid-East Coast as hurricane

MIAMI - There is no good news on Florence this morning. The system is beginning the reorganization and re-strengthening process -- the estimated peak winds are now 65 mph. The hostile upper-level winds appear to be relenting on schedule -- and the storm is heading toward pristine atmospheric conditions over deep warm water. The expectation is that a powerful hurricane will approach the mid-East Coast of the U.S. next Wednesday or Thursday.

In the far east Atlantic, tropical depression No. 9 will soon be named Isaac. It is also expected to intensify into a hurricane. It is forecast to move due west and is scheduled to reach the Caribbean Islands, possibly including those ravaged last year, on Wednesday or Thursday as well.

Tropical storm Helen is only of concern to the Capo Verde Islands near Africa. After passing those islands, it is expected to turn out to sea. More on Isaac and Helene below.

: The forecast for the next five days appears straightforward. An unusually strong, elongated high pressure cell (a huge bubble of air) will build across the North Atlantic to the north of Florence. This will accelerate the hurricane toward the middle of the U.S. East Coast. Every indication is Florence will strengthen into a very powerful hurricane during this time.

That takes us early-to-late Wednesday or early Thursday with Hurricane Florence bearing down -- Georgia or the Carolinas appear to be the target zone at this point, but Virginia, the Delmarva Peninsula, and South Jersey are on the side of the storm with the strongest winds and highest storm surge so some action may well be required there as well, depending on the final path.

At this point thing get murky. There are several possibilities.

It appears that Florence will slow down as it turns around the west end of the bubble of high pressure. That would cause the hurricane, or what's left of it if it moves inland, to slowly exit to the north. That process could take some days causing serious inland and coastal flooding, as well as other hazards.

The bottom line is that everybody from Georgia through the Carolinas to Virginia, at the coast and in the eastern part of those states including Washington, D.C., and nearby cities, should be sure they are ready for extended power outages and dangerous weather conditions, which in some cases will require evacuations.

The storm has the potential to eventually affect every state in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in one fashion or the other. Stay in touch with your local authorities.

North Florida is likely out of the immediate danger zone, but it's a good time to be sure your hurricane plan is in order just in case.

Elsewhere, a system designated disturbance No. 94L is located near Bermuda. It is disorganized, and will likely be absorbed into the jet stream before it can attain a circulation. Assuming that happens, it will be of no consequence to Florence. The National Hurricane Center gives it only a 10 percent chance of organizing into at least a tropical depression. For now, we'll ignore it as a factor in the forecast for Florence.

Tropical depression No. 9, soon to be named Tropical Storm Isaac, is looking more organized Saturday morning and will soon reach tropical-storm strength. It appears the high pressure filling in behind Florence will extend far enough south to block this system from turning north. The atmospheric conditions do not appear ideal for rapid strengthening, but we often do not have a handle on all of those factors. The bottom line, people in the eastern Caribbean Islands need to be ready for a hurricane arriving mid-to-late next week.

After the storm passes though or near the islands, the path and strength become uncertain. For now, in Florida we will watch how things develop in the next few days. It is still almost 3,000 miles away from Miami.

Tropical Storm Helene will pass through the Cabo Verde Islands Saturday night and Sunday, then turn out to sea. It is expected to reach hurricane strength, but not be a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.