Haitians fear possibility of Tropical Storm Dorian impact

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Haitians are already experiencing food shortages and rising fuel costs. The possibility of Tropical Storm Dorian's impact this week frightened Haitians in impoverished areas.

The Hurricane National Center issued a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning for the Dominican Republic. Meteorologists expect the storm to affect the Caribbean country on Thursday from Isla Saona at the southern tip to Samaná, a province in the northeast.

After causing power outages in Barbados and St. Lucia, Dorian was dumping between 3 to 6 inches of rain in the Windward islands on Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was forecast to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea before affecting Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

After affecting the island of Hispaniola, the storm will impact the Turks and Caicos Islands on Friday, and the Bahamas and the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

