Irma may topple construction cranes in South Florida; residents warned to evacuate

MIAMI - City of Miami officials have sent out an urgent warning ahead of Hurricane Irma to residents living near construction sites.

The city claims there are 20 to 25 construction cranes in the area right now that can only withstand Category 4 storm winds up to 145 mph.

Currently, Hurricane Irma is classified as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds.

Officials are warning residents living near a construction site with cranes to evacuate the area. Those living downtown or in the Brickell and Edgewater areas are especially vulnerable.

The arms of construction cranes are not tied down and must remain loose.

City officials are worried the arm's counterbalance could collapse, posing a danger to nearby buildings.

