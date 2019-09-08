1 week after Dorian, parts of Bahamas still desperate for aid

NASSAU, Bahamas - Relief efforts continue across the Bahamas as the death toll from Hurricane Dorian sits at 43.

Officials expect that number to go up as crews make their way through the badly damaged islands.

Thousands in Great Abaco and Grand Bahama are now without a home and in need of basic survival needs.

Unfortunately, the amount of damage and debris is making it very difficult for rescue and aid workers to get to those in need.

This comes more than a week after Dorian pounded parts of the Bahamas with catastrophic wind and punishing rain.

Those areas, still without power or running water, are struggling.

There has been no shortage of help being offered from the U.S., as boats and planes full of supplies have been making trips to the Bahamas.

It's just a matter of getting those supplies into the hands of those who need it most. As cleanup efforts continue, it will become easier to access some of the area most damaged by the storm.

Crowds of evacuees from Abaco have been waiting their turn to board small relief planes, with some hoping for a sense of normalcy following the devastation left behind by Dorian.

