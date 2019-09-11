2,500 people registered as missing in Bahamas, officials say

NASSAU, Bahamas. - The death toll in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian stands at 50, but a spokesman with the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed 2,500 people are now registered as missing.

Throughout the week, Local 10 News has heard from multiple families who said their loved ones are among those unaccounted for.

Video taken on Treasure Cay shows the destruction of the high winds, rain and storm surge that Dorian brought to the islands.

While many people were able to make it out of their homes alive, the hope for the 2,500 people still missing is quickly diminishing.

During Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos' visit to Marsh Harbour, he saw search and recovery teams sifting through the debris and rubble of hard-hit areas.

The worry of crews has been with the storm surge, which has been reported as high as 25 feet. Crews said people may have been pulled out to sea and may never be found again.



