Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday.

Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials.

“Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe people are out there,” one beachgoer said. “It’s pretty nuts.”

The storm added to concerns over beach erosion.

Bal Harbour recently underwent a major beach renourishment project, but Nicole threatened to wash that away.

