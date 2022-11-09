Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday.

Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials.

“Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe people are out there,” one beachgoer said. “It’s pretty nuts.”

The storm added to concerns over beach erosion.

Bal Harbour recently underwent a major beach renourishment project, but Nicole threatened to wash that away.