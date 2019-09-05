American Airlines sends relief supplies to employees in Bahamas

An American Airlines Boeing 737 prepares to depart from Miami International Airport to provide relief aid to the Bahamas.

MIAMI - American Airlines is doing its part to help the Bahamas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

A Boeing 737 departed from Miami International Airport on Thursday morning to provide relief aid to employees who live in the Bahamas.

The flight, packed full of water, food, tarps and other relief supplies, was scheduled to arrive in Nassau, where the supplies would be taken by boat to Freeport.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northwestern Bahamas as a powerful Category 5 storm, killing at least 20 while decimating Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright went along for the ride and will have a live report later in the day.

